Flowserve (FLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.