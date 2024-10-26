Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY24 guidance at $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.100-1.250 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEG opened at $12.17 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

