Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Head to Head Contrast

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -0.90% -0.09% -0.05% Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $175.65 million 7.17 $68.33 million $0.18 48.17 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 11.91

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent’s primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

