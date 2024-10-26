Critical Review: Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) & World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares World Kinect and Thai Oil Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect 0.29% 6.26% 1.70% Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of World Kinect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 2 2 1 0 1.80 Thai Oil Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for World Kinect and Thai Oil Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

World Kinect presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given World Kinect’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

Dividends

World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Thai Oil Public pays an annual dividend of $16.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 111.7%. World Kinect pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thai Oil Public pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Kinect and Thai Oil Public”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $47.71 billion 0.03 $52.90 million $2.26 11.68 Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $17.35 0.86

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Oil Public. Thai Oil Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Kinect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

World Kinect beats Thai Oil Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Thai Oil Public

(Get Free Report)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract, and slack wax; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.