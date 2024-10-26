eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Financial Survey

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and eBullion”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $387.51 million 12.96 $261.17 million $1.56 10.94 eBullion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than eBullion.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 4 0 2.33 eBullion 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marathon Digital and eBullion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than eBullion.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBullion has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and eBullion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23% eBullion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marathon Digital beats eBullion on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc. provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

