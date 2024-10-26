Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

UBSFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

UBSFY stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

