BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on BKV in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on BKV in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
NYSE BKV opened at $18.06 on Monday. BKV has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $18.88.
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
