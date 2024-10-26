BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on BKV in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on BKV in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other BKV news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,694,972. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300.

NYSE BKV opened at $18.06 on Monday. BKV has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

