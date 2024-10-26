Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of VRCA opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

