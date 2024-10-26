Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $292.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.95.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

ADSK opened at $286.04 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $294.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,302,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 57.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

