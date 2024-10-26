Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

WPM opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

