Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$167.17

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$167.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$155.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI has a 1-year low of C$129.00 and a 1-year high of C$160.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$153.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

