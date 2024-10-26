FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $138.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of FTAI stock opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 2.04.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
