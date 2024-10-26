FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $138.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

