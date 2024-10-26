What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for CVE:QST Q3 Earnings?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 121.01%.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

