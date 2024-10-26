Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($81,796.94).

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 75,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,321.47).

Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.70. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £158.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,060.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

