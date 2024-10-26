Q3 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Joseph upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

TRP opened at C$65.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$42.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.49.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Insiders sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.