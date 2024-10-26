Brokers Set Expectations for MAG Silver Q3 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.06.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.07.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

