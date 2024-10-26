National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Q3 Earnings

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.12.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 45,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$191,123.61. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

