Analysts Offer Predictions for Orla Mining Q3 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.
Orla Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
OLA opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.16.
Insider Activity at Orla Mining
In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
See Also
