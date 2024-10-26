What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for Enbridge Q3 Earnings?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.31.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$56.93 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$43.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.46.

In related news, Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Also, Director Steven Walter Williams bought 18,600 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, with a total value of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

