Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Forecast for Keyera Q3 Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.50. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.