Atb Cap Markets Has Positive Outlook of Enerflex Q3 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.67.

Enerflex Price Performance

TSE EFX opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.