Akita Drilling Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Akita Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Akita Drilling Stock Performance

Akita Drilling has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

Akita Drilling ( TSE:AKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

