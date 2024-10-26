National Bank Financial Forecasts Centerra Gold Q3 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.27.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

