National Bank Financial Forecasts SSR Mining Q3 Earnings

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

