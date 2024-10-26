Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.57. Andersons has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after buying an additional 303,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after buying an additional 134,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

