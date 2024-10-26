The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $441.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $441.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.85.

Shares of AXON opened at $444.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.09 and its 200-day moving average is $336.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

