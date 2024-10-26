Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

JANX stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at $416,946,758.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $92,186.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $318,677.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,610 shares of company stock worth $17,950,166 in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,278,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

