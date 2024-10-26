SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($84.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.