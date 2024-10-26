Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $31.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.47.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

