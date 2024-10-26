American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 171,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 164,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

