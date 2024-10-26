StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

