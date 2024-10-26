StockNews.com Upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Buy

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PGR opened at $243.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.10. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.