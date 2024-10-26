S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

