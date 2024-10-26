StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 12.7 %

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

