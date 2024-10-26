StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.