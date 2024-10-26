OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.65 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

