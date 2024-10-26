OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.65 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
