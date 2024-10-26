Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,804.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $267,071.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,831 shares of company stock valued at $323,657. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

