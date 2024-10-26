Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 696,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 696,954 shares.The stock last traded at $135.03 and had previously closed at $151.87.

The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

