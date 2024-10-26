Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $119.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $147.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRNS

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.