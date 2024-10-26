Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,335,585.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,810 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

