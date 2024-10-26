Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter.
Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of BWFG stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.
