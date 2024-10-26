Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

