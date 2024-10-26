Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harmonic Stock Performance
HLIT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
