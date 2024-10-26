Amkor Technology (AMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.420-0.560 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

