Onsemi (ON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Onsemi has set its Q3 guidance at $0.91-1.03 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.910-1.030 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Onsemi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onsemi Trading Up 1.7 %

Onsemi stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.74.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

