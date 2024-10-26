Rambus (RMBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rambus stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

