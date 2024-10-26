PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on PRCT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.