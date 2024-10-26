Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 126885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GBCI

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 131.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 271,398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 183,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 145.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 308,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.