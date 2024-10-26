AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.52% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

