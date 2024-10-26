Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Short Interest Update

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of MYTEF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Telekom Malaysia Berhad has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, Wi-Fi, content, cloud, data centre, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and smart services.

