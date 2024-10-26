Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Short Interest Update

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of MYTEF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Telekom Malaysia Berhad has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
About Telekom Malaysia Berhad
